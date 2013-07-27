FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. defense chief, in call with Egypt's Sisi, urges restraint
July 27, 2013 / 9:19 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. defense chief, in call with Egypt's Sisi, urges restraint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel attends the opening ceremony of the Pentagon's permanent Korean War exhibition near Washington June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel expressed deep concern over violence in Egypt and urged restraint in a call on Saturday with the Egyptian army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, after scores of protesters were killed in the last day.

“The United States believes that the current transition needs to be marked by inclusivity, that Egyptian authorities should avoid politicized arrests and detentions, and take steps to prevent further bloodshed and loss of life,” Pentagon spokesman George Little said in a statement.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney

