FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. tells Egyptian army to exercise 'maximum restraint'
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 8, 2013 / 6:05 PM / in 4 years

U.S. tells Egyptian army to exercise 'maximum restraint'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks at the damage to a car window after clashes near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department on Monday called on the Egyptian army to exercise “maximum restraint” in dealing with protesters after at least 51 people were killed when the military opened fire on supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi.

“We strongly condemn any violence as well as any incitement of violence,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a daily briefing.

“We call on the military to use maximum restraint responding to protesters, just as we urge all of those demonstrating to do so peacefully,” she added.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.