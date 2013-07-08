U.S. tells Egyptian army to exercise 'maximum restraint'

A supporter of deposed Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi looks at the damage to a car window after clashes near the Republican Guard headquarters in Cairo July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The State Department on Monday called on the Egyptian army to exercise “maximum restraint” in dealing with protesters after at least 51 people were killed when the military opened fire on supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi.

“We strongly condemn any violence as well as any incitement of violence,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a daily briefing.

“We call on the military to use maximum restraint responding to protesters, just as we urge all of those demonstrating to do so peacefully,” she added.