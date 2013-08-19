FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. troubled by 'suspicious deaths' of Egyptian prisoners
August 19, 2013 / 6:52 PM / in 4 years

U.S. troubled by 'suspicious deaths' of Egyptian prisoners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department voiced deep concern on Monday about the deaths of Muslim Brotherhood prisoners while in custody in Egypt and made clear that it does not believe that the Islamist group should be banned.

“We are also deeply troubled by the suspicious deaths of Muslim Brotherhood prisoners in a purported prison escape attempt near Cairo,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters, referring to some 38 Muslim Brotherhood supporters who died in disputed circumstances at a prison on Sunday.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Sandra Maler

