Mursi opponents, loyalists clash in Egypt's Alexandria
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 8:54 PM / in 4 years

Mursi opponents, loyalists clash in Egypt's Alexandria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Opponents and supporters of Egypt’s deposed president, Mohamed Mursi, clashed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Wednesday after the army announced his removal from office.

Gunfire was heard as rocks and bricks flew, said witnesses.

“We are dealing with the situation ... We have called for security reinforcements in the area,” said senior police officer Sherif Abdelhamid.

Reporting by Abdel Rahman Youssef; Writing by Tom Perry/Asma Alsharif; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
