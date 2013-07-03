Five dead in Egypt as Mursi opponents and supporters clash

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Reuters) - At least five people were killed when opponents and supporters of Egypt’s deposed president, Mohamed Mursi, clashed after the army announced his removal on Wednesday, state media and officials said.

Gunfire broke out as rocks and bricks flew in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, witnesses said. At least one person was killed and 50 were wounded, state news agency MENA reported, quoting a local medical official.

“We are dealing with the situation ... We have called for security reinforcements in the area,” said senior police officer Sherif Abdelhamid.

Four people were also killed in clashes in the northern city of Marsa Matrouh, the state governor said.

Governor Badr Tantawi told Reuters by telephone from the Mediterranean city close to the Libyan border that the dead were Mursi supporters.