Muslim Brotherhood says at least 23 killed in Cairo attack

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Muslim Brotherhood said at least 23 people were killed on Saturday when the security forces attacked a protest by supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi in Cairo.

“It’s 23 confirmed,” Muslim Brotherhood spokesman Gehad El-Haddad told Reuters, adding the death toll could be higher still. At least 175 other people had been wounded with gunshot, he added. The toll could not immediately be verified. The casualties had all been taking part in the rally, he added.