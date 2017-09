A soldier holds his weapon as he stands on an armoured personnel carrier positioned outside the state-run television station in Cairo August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army and police will deal firmly with any violation of the law, state television reported on Friday, as security was tightened ahead of protests over a crackdown on Islamists.

Supporters of deposed President Mohamed Mursi are taking to the streets of Egypt to hold demonstrations after security forces killed hundreds of Islamists on Wednesday.