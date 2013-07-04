FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt prosecutor orders arrest of top Brotherhood leader
#World News
July 4, 2013 / 9:54 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt prosecutor orders arrest of top Brotherhood leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk past a defaced poster of Muslim Brotherhood leader Mohammed Badie with Arabic text which reads "Together to down brotherhood's power" near Tahrir Square in Cairo June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Egyptian prosecutor’s office ordered on Thursday the arrest of the Muslim Brotherhood’s top leader, Mohamed Badie, and his deputy, Khairat el-Shater, judicial and army sources said, after the military overthrew President Mohamed Mursi.

Shater, a wealthy businessman seen as the Brotherhood’s top political strategist, was the group’s first choice candidate to run in last year’s presidential election.

But he was disqualified from the race due to past convictions, forcing Mursi to take his place.

Writing by Tom Perry/Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
