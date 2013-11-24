FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt says new law bans protests in places of worship
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt says new law bans protests in places of worship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s new protest law will ban political meetings or protests in places of worship and require activists to obtain permission from police at least three working days before holding protests in any other location, a presidential spokesman said on Sunday.

The measures, signed into law by President Adli Mansour on Sunday, have brought an outcry from rights groups and raised concerns about the democratic credentials of the army-backed government installed after the army’s ousting of elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July.

Presidential spokesman Ehab Badawi said the legislation allowed security forces to disperse illegal protests with water cannon, tear gas and birdshot. He said gatherings held for purposes related to elections would only require 24 hours’ notice.

Reporting by Ali Abdelatti and Yasmine Saleh; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.