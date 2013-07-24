FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Tamarud youth group backs army call for protests
July 24, 2013 / 11:19 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's Tamarud youth group backs army call for protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Members of the Muslim Brotherhood and supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi throw stones and clash with riot police and anti-Mursi protesters, along Qasr Al Nil bridge, which leads to Tahrir Square, in Cairo July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Influential Egyptian youth movement Tamarud said it backed an army call for mass rallies on Friday to give the military a mandate to confront street violence following its ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi this month.

“We call on the people to take to the streets on Friday to support their armed forces, which we support and are happy for it to play its role in confronting the violence and terrorism practiced by the Muslim Brotherhood,” Tamarud leader Mahmoud Badr told Reuters.

The Tamarud movement was behind enormous protests against Mursi before the army deposed him on July 3, unleashing street clashes in which around 100 people have died, most of them supporters of Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood.

Reporting and writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Matt Robinson

