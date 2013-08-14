FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran condemns Egyptian violence, says increases chance of civil war
August 14, 2013 / 12:02 PM / 4 years ago

Iran condemns Egyptian violence, says increases chance of civil war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran condemned on Wednesday an attack by Egyptian security forces on Muslim Brotherhood supporters that killed at least 30 people, saying the violence increased the likelihood of a civil war there, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that Iran ”while denouncing the violent clashes and condemning the killing of people, expresses its deep concern regarding the horrible consequences ...

“Undoubtedly the current approach to developments in Egypt strengthens the likelihood of civil war in this great Islamic country.”

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Writing by Jon Hemming; Editing by John Stonestreet

