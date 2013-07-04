FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar emir congratulates Egypt interim leader
#World News
July 4, 2013 / 11:58 AM / 4 years ago

Qatar emir congratulates Egypt interim leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar’s new emir congratulated interim Egyptian leader Adli Mansour on taking office, official media said, after the military overthrew elected President Mohamed Mursi, an Islamist whose government received backing from Gulf Arab state.

The official Qatar news agency reported on Thursday that cables of congratulation had been sent to Mansour by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, who acceded to power last week when his father stepped down, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser al-Thani.

Reporting by William Maclean

