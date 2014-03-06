Egypt has no plans to send ambassador back to Qatar: cabinet

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s ambassador to Qatar, who was recalled to Cairo last month over political tension between the two Arab states, will not go back to Doha for now, the cabinet said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain withdrew their envoys from on Qatar on Wednesday in a dispute reflecting their suspicions of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is supported by Doha. Egypt has declared the Brotherhood a terrorist group.

“The Egyptian ambassador to Qatar will not return to Doha at the moment,” a cabinet statement said. “Qatar’s problem is not (only) with us, but with the majority of the Arab states.”

Egypt has received billions in aid from several Gulf Arab states, but not Qatar, since the army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, a Brotherhood leader, in July.