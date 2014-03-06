FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt has no plans to send ambassador back to Qatar: cabinet
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
World
Chastened Merkel braces for coalition tussle after vote
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 6, 2014 / 5:09 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt has no plans to send ambassador back to Qatar: cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s ambassador to Qatar, who was recalled to Cairo last month over political tension between the two Arab states, will not go back to Doha for now, the cabinet said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain withdrew their envoys from on Qatar on Wednesday in a dispute reflecting their suspicions of the Muslim Brotherhood, which is supported by Doha. Egypt has declared the Brotherhood a terrorist group.

“The Egyptian ambassador to Qatar will not return to Doha at the moment,” a cabinet statement said. “Qatar’s problem is not (only) with us, but with the majority of the Arab states.”

Egypt has received billions in aid from several Gulf Arab states, but not Qatar, since the army deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi, a Brotherhood leader, in July.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Alistair Lyon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.