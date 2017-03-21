FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cairo rage room lets Egyptians take a swing at their frustrations
March 21, 2017 / 2:21 PM / 5 months ago

Cairo rage room lets Egyptians take a swing at their frustrations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Doaa Khaled and her friend smash a clay urn at the rage room in Cairo, Egypt, March 19, 2017.Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Residents of the Egyptian capital have a new outlet to release frustrations built up living in a crowded megacity.

Armed with a baseball bat and offered an array of targets ranging from old televisions to clay urns and wooden chairs, angry Cairenes can vent their fury in a choice of six "rage rooms".

"Whether it's in a silly argument or something else, sometimes you want to let it all out, but many social factors stop you," said Ahmed Nassrat who set up the venture, called Unleashed, with his brother Mazen last month.

"You can come to this place to release that negative energy," he told Reuters.

For a fee, clients are outfitted in protective gear from head to toe and led into one of the six rooms where they can hack away at the objects of their anger.

The brothers wanted to create a space where people can go to get active and simultaneously let off steam, Mazen said, adding he first learned of the concept while studying in Canada.

"Many people consider the concept violent, but it isn't violent at all. It's the best feeling in the world," said Doaa Khaled, on her third visit. She said the relief it provided kept her coming back.

Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Edited by Vin Shahrestani

