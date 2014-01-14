FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One killed in clashes on first day of Egyptian referendum
#World News
January 14, 2014 / 9:44 AM / 4 years ago

One killed in clashes on first day of Egyptian referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - One man was killed in clashes between security forces and supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood on Tuesday, the first day of a constitutional referendum, security sources said.

Mahmoud Sayed Gomaa, 25, was killed during a protest against the referendum near a polling station in the province of Bani Suef, south of Cairo.

The referendum is the first ballot since the military overthrew Mursi on July 3 after mass protests against his rule.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
