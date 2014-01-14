One killed in clashes on first day of Egyptian referendum

CAIRO (Reuters) - One man was killed in clashes between security forces and supporters of ousted President Mohamed Mursi’s Muslim Brotherhood on Tuesday, the first day of a constitutional referendum, security sources said.

Mahmoud Sayed Gomaa, 25, was killed during a protest against the referendum near a polling station in the province of Bani Suef, south of Cairo.

The referendum is the first ballot since the military overthrew Mursi on July 3 after mass protests against his rule.