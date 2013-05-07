Egypt to replace finance minister in reshuffle - cabinet source

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Prime Minister Hisham Kandil will remove Finance Minister Al-Mursi Al-Sayed Hegazy in a reshuffle expected to be completed later on Tuesday, a cabinet source said.

Hegazy is expected to be replaced by Fayyad Abdel Moneim, the source said, giving no further details.

Hegazy is an expert on Islamic finance who was appointed in January when Kandil last reshuffled his cabinet. Kandil has said he will replace 11 ministers in the reshuffle.

