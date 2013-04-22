Egypt cabinet reshuffle to take place next week: prime minister

Egypt's Prime Minister Hisham Kandil attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 25, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

CAIRO (Reuters) - A reshuffle of the Egyptian cabinet will be done early next week, Prime Minister Hisham Kandil said in remarks carried on state newspaper al-Ahram’s website on Monday, but he declined to give details on which ministries will be affected.

President Mohamed Mursi’s opponents have been demanding the formation of a new government to oversee parliamentary elections expected to begin this year.

The Muslim Brotherhood, the movement that propelled Mursi to power last year, has also become increasingly critical of the Kandil government.