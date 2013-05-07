Egypt names Muslim Brotherhood member planning minister

CAIRO (Reuters) - A senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood will be appointed planning minister in a reshuffle of the Egyptian cabinet to be completed on Tuesday, state media reported.

Amr Darrag is head of the foreign relations committee in the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party. He will replace Ashraf al-Arabi, who has been closely involved in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a $4.8 billion loan.

Yehya Hamed, another FJP member, will be appointed investment minister.