FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Human Rights Watch says Egypt not serious about improving prison conditions
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 21, 2015 / 8:39 AM / 3 years ago

Human Rights Watch says Egypt not serious about improving prison conditions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Human Rights Watch accused Egyptian authorities on Wednesday of failing to take serious steps to improve conditions in overcrowded prisons which are causing deaths.

The government denied the accusations.

The New York-based group said it had documented nine deaths in custody since mid-2013, when the army’s ouster of Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was followed by a crackdown on his supporters.

Human Rights Watch said authorities “are taking no serious steps” to deal with the issue.

The group said some detainees appeared to have died after torture or physical abuse while “many appear to have died because they were held in severely overcrowded cells or did not receive adequate medical care for serious ailments”.

Citing interviews with relatives and lawyers, it called the conditions many detainees faced “life-threatening” and detailed the deaths of five men from beating and lack of medical care.

Interior Ministry spokesman Hany Abdel Latif said “such talk has no basis in truth.”

“This is very strange talk and hasn’t been said anywhere else before,” he added.

Reporting By Maggie Fick; Editing by Michael Georgy/Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.