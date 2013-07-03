FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Main elements of Egyptian army's road map
#World News
July 3, 2013 / 10:16 PM / in 4 years

Factbox: Main elements of Egyptian army's road map

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s army overthrew elected Islamist President Mohamed Mursi on Wednesday and announced a political transition with the support of a wide range of political, religious and youth leaders.

Speaking on state television, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi detailed a roadmap for a return to democratic rule after the government failed to yield to protests.

Following are the main elements of the road map, based on details from the broadcast:

The temporary suspension of the constitution.

Format of a committee including all sections of society and experts to review proposed amendments to the constitution.

The head of the Supreme Constitutional Court, Adli Mansour, will be sworn in as the state’s new interim ruler.

Early presidential elections, with the head of the constitutional court managing the affairs of the country during the interim period, until a new president is elected.

The head of the constitutional court will have powers to issue constitutional decrees during the interim period.

The formation of a national technocrat government that will enjoy full powers to manage the transition period.

Implementation of a media code of ethics to ensure freedom of the media.

Executive measures to be taken to enable young people to be involved in the institutions of the state.

Constitutional court urged to quickly approve the draft parliamentary election law and start preparing for parliamentary elections.

Formation of a national reconciliation committee

Egyptian people urged to stay peaceful in protests.

Writing by Tom Perry, Editing by Sarah McFarlane

