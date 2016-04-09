FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi, Egypt draw up maritime borders
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 9, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Saudi, Egypt draw up maritime borders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia and Egypt have signed agreements to specify maritime borders, a cabinet statement said on Saturday, allowing both countries to benefit from maritime zones that were previously untapped.

The agreement was signed during Saudi Arabia’s King Salman visit to Egypt during which several investment projects were announced.

The technical drawing of the border include the Tiran and Sanafir islands as part of Saudi Arabia’s territory, the statement said.

In 1950, Saudi Arabia’s founder King Abdulaziz Al Saud had requested Egypt to protect those islands which has been the case since then.

Drawing up the maritime border for both countries had been in progress for over six years.

“This enables both countries to benefit from the exclusive economic zone for each, with whatever resources and treasures they contain,” the statement said.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.