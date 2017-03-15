Saudi Aramco oil product shipments to Egypt will resume 'very shortly': Egyptian official

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco oil product shipments to Egypt will resume very shortly, an Egyptian Petroleum Ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

"Very shortly we will finalize the time and place for receiving shipments from Aramco," the official, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media, told Reuters.

Asked if shipments would resume within weeks, the official said: "No, no, we are talking about a very short time period."