CAIRO Visitors to a bookshop in Cairo are being invited into a dark, soundproof room to scream at the top of their lungs in an effort to relieve their frustrations and escape from the stresses of daily life.

The new "scream room" is tucked away in the "The World's Door" bookshop and is also equipped with a full drum kit allowing customers to let go of their worries through deafening screams.

"When you enter the room it's like you've entered a whole other world, without your phone and without anything else that can have an effect on you," said one user, Ahmed Sharaf.

Owner AbdelRahman Saad offers each visitor ten minutes inside the private scream room, free of charge. He believes it is the first room of its kind in the Middle East.

"I entered it at a time when I was really stressed and came out much more relaxed," said frequent visitor, Mohamed el-Debbaby.

"What's even better is that I was able to find solutions to the problem I was facing, those realizations came as I was screaming."

(Reporting by Reuters Television; Writing by Adela Suliman; Editing by Patrick Johnston/Jeremy Gaunt)