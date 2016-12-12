Egypt's Sisi says suicide bomber behind church attack, four captured

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that a suicide bomber carried out an attack that killed 24 people at Cairo's main cathedral and security forces had arrested three men and a woman in connection with the bombing.

Speaking at a state funeral for the victims, Sisi identified the suicide bomber as 22-year-old Shafik Mahmoud Mohamed Mostafa. He said security forces were seeking another two fugitives believed to be involved in the attack.

He called for tighter laws to help deter future attacks.