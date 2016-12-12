Egyptian Christians shout slogans during clashes and throw stones with riot police in front of the Virgin Mary church during the funeral for victims killed in the bombing of Cairo's main Coptic cathedral, in Cairo, Egypt December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian Christians shout slogans during clashes with the riot police in front of the Virgin Mary church during the funeral for victims killed in the bombing of Cairo's main Coptic cathedral, in Cairo, Egypt December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian Muslims cry as ambulances transport the bodies of victims killed in the bombing of Cairo's main Coptic cathedral after the funeral, in Cairo, Egypt December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egyptian Christians react while clashing with the riot police in front of the Virgin Mary church during the funeral for victims killed in the bombing of Cairo's main Coptic cathedral, in Cairo, Egypt December 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Monday that a suicide bomber carried out an attack that killed 24 people at Cairo's main cathedral and security forces had arrested three men and a woman in connection with the bombing.

Speaking at a state funeral for the victims, Sisi identified the suicide bomber as 22-year-old Shafik Mahmoud Mohamed Mostafa. He said security forces were seeking another two fugitives believed to be involved in the attack.

He called for tighter laws to help deter future attacks.

