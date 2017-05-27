FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State claims deadly shooting of Egyptian Christians
May 27, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 3 months ago

Islamic State claims deadly shooting of Egyptian Christians

Relatives of victims of an attack that killed at least 28 Coptic Christians on Friday react at the funeral in Minya, Egypt May 26, 2017.Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State said on Saturday that its fighters had carried out a shooting that killed dozens of Egyptian Christians on Friday, according to a statement from the group.

"A security unit from the soldiers of the caliphate set up a checkpoint to ambush tens of Christians headed for the Saint Samuel monastery west of the city of Minya," the statement said.

Eyewitnesses said on Friday that masked men boarded several vehicles carrying Christians and opened fire at close range, killing at least 29 and injuring 24.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Giles Elgood and Toby Chopra

