FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt army pledges security as emergency law ends
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2012 / 1:13 PM / in 5 years

Egypt army pledges security as emergency law ends

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s military rulers pledged to protect the country’s security after a decades-old emergency law expires later on Thursday.

The law gives the security forces sweeping powers of search and arrest and was a fixture of ousted leader Hosni Mubarak’s rule that ended last year in a popular uprising.

The army generals now in power have long promised to do away with the law but instead made wide use of it when cracking down on protests against their rule and bouts of sectarian violence.

Thousands of civilians have been tried by military courts behind closed doors using the emergency powers.

Acknowledging the expiry of the law in a televised address, the ruling military council said it would “continue to carry its national responsibility in protecting the country until the transfer of power is over”.

Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.