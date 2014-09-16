Six police dead in attack in Egypt's Sinai: interior ministry

CAIRO (Reuters) - Six Egyptian policemen were killed on Tuesday when a roadside bomb exploded as they passed through a volatile part of northern Sinai in an armored convoy, the interior ministry said.

Two others were wounded in the attack, it added.

Militants in Sinai have stepped up attacks on policemen and soldiers since then-army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in July 2013.