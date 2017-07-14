Gunmen kill five Egyptian police south of Cairo: state news

CAIRO (Reuters) - Gunmen ambushed an Egyptian security checkpoint on Friday, killing five policemen in an area just south of the capital, the state-run MENA news agency said.

The attack in al-Badrasheen area of Giza province, 30 km (20 miles) south of Cairo, killed two officers and three conscripts, the agency said citing a security source.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Egyptian security forces have been battling the local affiliate of Islamic State in the northern Sinai area and attacks have extended to other parts of Egypt.