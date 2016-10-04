CAIRO Egypt's Interior Ministry said early on Tuesday that it killed a senior Muslim Brotherhood leader it said was responsible for the group's "armed wing" and another member of the group in a shootout on Monday.

Mohamed Kamal, a member of the Muslim Brotherhood's top leadership, had disappeared on Monday afternoon, the group said on its telegram account. The Brotherhood maintains that it is a peaceful organization.

Kamal had been sentenced to life in prison on two counts in absentia, the ministry said in its statement.

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Amina Ismail; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein and Sandra Maler)