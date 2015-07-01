FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's North Sinai '100 percent under control' after clashes: spokesman
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 1, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's North Sinai '100 percent under control' after clashes: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s military spokesman said on Wednesday the situation in North Sinai was “100 percent under control”, following clashes with militants that left more than 100 people dead.

The spokesman, Mohamed Sanir, was speaking by phone to state television.

Islamic State’s Egyptian affiliate, Sinai Province, had claimed responsibility for attacks on more than 15 security sites. The military said 17 of its soldiers were killed.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.