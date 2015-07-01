Egypt's North Sinai '100 percent under control' after clashes: spokesman

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s military spokesman said on Wednesday the situation in North Sinai was “100 percent under control”, following clashes with militants that left more than 100 people dead.
The spokesman, Mohamed Sanir, was speaking by phone to state television.
Islamic State’s Egyptian affiliate, Sinai Province, had claimed responsibility for attacks on more than 15 security sites. The military said 17 of its soldiers were killed.
