Czech woman stabbed in Egypt attack on verge of death

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A Czech stabbed in an Egyptian holiday resort earlier this month is on the verge of death after suffering multiple organ failure, the Czech Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The woman was among the victims of an Egyptian man who

fatally stabbed two Germans and wounded four other tourists at the Hurghada resort on the Red Sea on July 14.

It was the first significant attack on foreign visitors since a similar assault on the same resort more than a year ago, and came as Egypt struggles to revive a tourism industry hurt by security threats and years of political upheaval.

The condition of the woman, who authorities have not identified, deteriorated sharply earlier this week, preventing her transfer home from a Cairo hospital.

She remains on life support, though Egyptian doctors concluded after a CT scan on Wednesday that she was effectively brain-dead, the ministry said.