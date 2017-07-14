Knife attacker kills two Ukrainian tourists in Egyptian resort: sources

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two Ukrainian tourists were killed and four other foreigners wounded by an attacker armed with a knife at an Egyptian Red Sea holiday resort, Egypt's Interior Ministry and security sources said on Friday.

The attacker swam from a nearby public beach to access the Sunny Days El Palacio resort in Hurghada, the ministry and sources said. He was arrested. The motive for the attack is under investigation

Egypt is fighting an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula and militants have previously attacked tourism targets.

Security and hospital sources said the two dead were Ukrainian women. The nationality of the other victims, who were taken to hospital, was not immediately known.

The head of the consular department of Ukraine's foreign ministry, Vasil Kyrylych, declined comment pending official information from Egypt.

El Palacio is a large seafront property with a private beach in Hurghada, one of Egypt's most popular holiday resorts, some 400 km (250 miles) south of the capital Cairo.

In January 2016, two assailants armed with a gun, a knife and a suicide belt landed on the beach of a hotel in Hurghada, wounding two foreign tourists, security sources said.

Friday's attack came on a day that five policemen were killed by gunmen on a motorbike who ambushed their car just south of Cairo.