FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Berlin 'dismayed and furious' over murder of German women in Egypt
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#SteelTariffs
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Upgrade with a dab of TPP may be U.S. recipe for NAFTA revamp
NAFTA
Upgrade with a dab of TPP may be U.S. recipe for NAFTA revamp
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
Breakingviews
Amazon monopoly game will take forever to play out
Behind the scenes, companies fight Trump on U.S. steel tariffs
Commodities
Behind the scenes, companies fight Trump on U.S. steel tariffs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 15, 2017 / 9:01 AM / an hour ago

Berlin 'dismayed and furious' over murder of German women in Egypt

1 Min Read

Workers and security detain the man who stabbed two German tourists to death and wounded four others during an attack of the Zahabia hotel resort in Hurghada, south of the capital Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2017.Mohamed Aly

BERLIN (Reuters) - German officials said on Saturday they had been left "dismayed and furious" by the stabbing of two German women at an Egyptian beach resort, calling it a deliberate attack on foreign tourists.

An Egyptian man stabbed the two German tourists to death and wounded four others on Friday at a popular seaside vacation spot on the Red Sea, officials and witnesses said.

"We now have the sad certainty that two German women were killed in the attack in Hurghada," a foreign ministry spokeswoman said.

"According to what we know, the act was a deliberate attack on foreign tourists - a particularly devious and criminal act that leaves us sad, dismayed and furious," she added.

Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Andrew Heavens

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.