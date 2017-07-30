FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
July 30, 2017 / 1:38 PM / 22 minutes ago

Egyptian in Red Sea knife attack was Islamic State supporter, sources say

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A security personnel detains the man accused of stabbing two German tourists to death and wounding four others during an attack at the Zahabia hotel resort in Hurghada, south of the capital Cairo, Egypt, July 14, 2017.Mohamed Aly

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian man who stabbed three foreign tourists to death and wounded three more earlier this month at a Red Sea resort had tried to join Islamic State, according to a police investigation, two security sources said on Sunday.

Officials say Abdel Rahman Shaban Abokorah killed two German women and a Czech woman and wounded three other tourists at the popular Red Sea resort of Hurghada on July 14. He was caught by hotel staff and arrested.

Investigators have recommended he face terrorism charges, the two sources said. Authorities have so far not commented officially on motives for the attack.

Reporting by Ahmed Mohamed Hassan; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Larry King

