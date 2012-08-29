FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt puts former presidential candidate Shafik on watch list
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 29, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

Egypt puts former presidential candidate Shafik on watch list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ahmed Shafik speaks during a news conference in Cairo June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt placed former presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik on a watch list at border points on Wednesday pending an investigation of alleged corruption, a judiciary source said.

“The investigative judge decided to put General Ahmed Shafik’s name on the watch and travel ban lists based on investigations over his illegal allocation of 40,000 square meters of land... to Alaa and Gamal Mubarak,” Judge Osama el-Saeidy said.

Shafik, last prime minister under former president Hosni Mubarak who was ousted by an uprising last year, left Egypt shortly after his Islamist opponent Mohamed Mursi was declared President in June. Mubarak’s two sons Alaa and Gamal are now in prison facing other corruption charges.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh, Tamim Elyan and Patrick Werr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.