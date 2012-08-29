Egypt puts former presidential candidate Shafik on watch list

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt placed former presidential candidate Ahmed Shafik on a watch list at border points on Wednesday pending an investigation of alleged corruption, a judiciary source said.

“The investigative judge decided to put General Ahmed Shafik’s name on the watch and travel ban lists based on investigations over his illegal allocation of 40,000 square meters of land... to Alaa and Gamal Mubarak,” Judge Osama el-Saeidy said.

Shafik, last prime minister under former president Hosni Mubarak who was ousted by an uprising last year, left Egypt shortly after his Islamist opponent Mohamed Mursi was declared President in June. Mubarak’s two sons Alaa and Gamal are now in prison facing other corruption charges.