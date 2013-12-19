Egypt court drops charges against Mubarak's last PM

Egypt's former prime minister Ahmed Shafik poses for a photo at his residence in Abu Dhabi February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian court on Thursday dropped the last outstanding corruption case against Hosni Mubarak’s last prime minister, Ahmed Shafik, judicial sources said, possibly clearing the way for him to return from self-imposed exile.

The court referred the case back to the prosecutor, asking for further investigations. It is now up to the prosecutor to decide whether to file new charges against Shafik, a former air force commander who was defeated by the Muslim Brotherhood’s Mohamed Mursi in a presidential election last year.

Earlier on Thursday, a court acquitted Shafik in a separate corruption case. The prosecution has yet to say whether it will appeal that ruling.