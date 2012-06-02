FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Young Egyptians storm Shafiq HQ: state website
June 2, 2012 / 11:51 PM / 5 years ago

Young Egyptians storm Shafiq HQ: state website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Dozens of young Egyptians stormed into the campaign headquarters of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq for the Fayoum area south of Cairo on Sunday, the state’s Al-Ahram news website reported.

“Tens of young Egyptians stormed into the headquarters of presidential candidate Ahmed Shafiq in Fayoum destroying all the contents of the headquarters including furniture and computer devices,” Al-Ahram online said. It was the second attack on Shafiq’s headquarters in few days.

Shafiq was the last prime minister of deposed president Hosni Mubarak and his success in getting through to a second round of Egypt’s presidential election has angered opponents who see him as a symbol of a regime that they took to the streets to oust in mass protests.

Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Writing by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Anthony Boadle

