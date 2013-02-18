Masked men fire on Egyptian lawmaker's car in theft attempt

CAIRO (Reuters) - Masked men opened fire on an Egyptian lawmaker’s vehicle in an attempted carjacking, a security source and state media said on Monday, days after a similar attack on the central bank governor’s car.

Many Egyptians complain of a breakdown in security in the two years since a popular uprising ended former President Hosni Mubarak’s decades-long rule, and of a spike in crimes such as robbery and sexual assault.

Four unidentified men shot at the car of Osama Fekry, a member of the hardline Islamist Nour Party, state news agency MENA reported.

A security source told Reuters the attack happened as Fekry was driving from Cairo to his hometown in the Nile Delta. Three bullets hit the car, a BMW, but Fekry was not wounded, the source added.

A Nour Party official said he could not immediately comment on the attack which happened late on Sunday.

Islamist President Mohamed Mursi has struggled to restore security since he was elected in June. About 60 people were killed in a wave of violent street protests between January 25, the second anniversary of the uprising’s start, and February 4.

On Wednesday, armed men attacked the car of Egypt’s central bank governor, killing a guard, wounding the driver and stealing the vehicle. The governor, Hisham Ramez, was not in the car at the time.