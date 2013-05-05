FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's prime minister unhurt by shooting near his car: police
#World News
May 5, 2013 / 11:38 PM / 4 years ago

Egypt's prime minister unhurt by shooting near his car: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Egypt's Prime Minister Hisham Kandil speaks during a news conference with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheik Hamad bin Jassim Al Thani (not pictured) at Diwam Emir in Doha, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian police on Sunday detained a young man who opened fire on Prime Minister Hisham Kandil’s convoy and his four companions in Cairo in an incident the authorities said had no political motive. Kandil was not injured.

The young men were on their way to settle a feud when their vehicle crossed paths with Kandil’s convoy at 11 p.m. (5 p.m. EST)in Dokki, a residential and commercial district of the capital, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

When Kandil’s security guards tried to force the vehicle away from the convoy, one of the men fired two shots at their car. The police gave chase and caught the five men, the Interior Ministry said. The incident had no “political motives or other dimensions”, it added.

The five men were aged between 18 and 29, the Interior Ministry statement said.

Writing by Tom Perry; editing by Christopher Wilson

