Egypt military source "six terrorists" arrested in Sinai: TV
#World News
August 10, 2012 / 8:44 AM / in 5 years

Egypt military source "six terrorists" arrested in Sinai: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - An Egyptian military source said on Friday that the armed forces had arrested six “terrorists” in the Sinai region, after an attack on a police station in the area earlier this week which killed 16 border guards, state television reported

Egypt poured troops into North Sinai on Thursday to tackle militants in the Israeli border region. Army commanders said as many as 20 people it considered terrorists were killed in the offensive.

Lawlessness has been growing in North Sinai, a region awash with guns and bristling with resentment against Cairo, since the overthrow of former President Hosni Mubarak in February last year.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Shaimaa Fayed; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

