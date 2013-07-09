FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2013 / 11:43 PM / in 4 years

Two Egyptians killed, six wounded in militant attack in Sinai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two Egyptians were killed and six wounded when Islamist militants attacked a security checkpoint with rocket-propelled grenades late on Tuesday in the lawless North Sinai province near Egypt’s border with Israel, security sources said.

It was not immediately clear whether the casualties were civilians or security personnel.

Hardline Islamist groups based in North Sinai have exploited the collapse of state authority after the 2011 uprising that toppled autocratic leader Hosni Mubarak to launch attacks across the border into Israel and on Egyptian security targets.

Reporting by Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia, writing by Yasmine Saleh in Cairo, Editing by Mike Collett-White

