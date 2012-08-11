Armed men attack peacekeeping troops in Egypt's Sinai

AL-ARISH, Egypt (Reuters) - A group of armed men opened fire on Sunday on peacekeeping troops in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula on the border with Israel, one security source in Sinai said.

The incident comes one week after the start of a military operation against militants in the area suspected to be behind last Sunday’s bloody attack on Egyptian border guards, which killed 16.

“The attack happened in Um Shyhan area in the middle of Sinai but no one got injured,” the security source said.