Four hurt in attack on military facility in Egypt's Sinai: state TV
September 11, 2013 / 7:28 AM / 4 years ago

Four hurt in attack on military facility in Egypt's Sinai: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Four people were wounded on Wednesday when rocket-propelled grenades were fired at a military facility in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, state television reported.

Witnesses said they heard loud explosions in the area. The Sinai, which borders Israel and the Gaza Strip, has seen a sharp rise in militant attacks since the army ousted Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in July.

In a separate incident, an explosion hit an army checkpoint in the al Imam Ali district of Rafah in northern Sinai, close to the Gaza border. Witnesses said clashes between militants and military forces were taking place in the area.

Reporting by Yasmine Saleh in Cairo and Yusri Mohamed in Ismailia; Editing by Michael Georgy and Mark Heinrich

