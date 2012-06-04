FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bedouin tribesmen, police clash in Egypt's Sinai, one dead: sources
#World News
June 4, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

Bedouin tribesmen, police clash in Egypt's Sinai, one dead: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - One policeman was killed and six were wounded in two separate clashes on Monday between Bedouin tribesmen and security forces at two police posts in the southern area of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, security sources said.

Armed Bedouin in vehicles attacked a police checkpoint, killing one policeman and wounding three, in the Wadi Firan area in South Sinai, the sources said.

Three policemen were wounded in an exchange of fire with Bedouin at a police station in the same area, they added.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the assaults.

Bedouin tribesman in Sinai, where many people are armed, have long complained of neglect by the state and have in the past clashed with police, who they accuse of heavy-handed tactics against their tribes.

Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Tim Pearce

