FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armed men seize military vehicle in Egypt's Sinai
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 14, 2012 / 6:46 PM / in 5 years

Armed men seize military vehicle in Egypt's Sinai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Armed men seized a military vehicle on Sunday in the city of al-Arish in Egypt’s Sinai, where the Egyptian army has launched a security crackdown against Islamist militants.

The armed men riding a pick-up truck stopped the army car in al-Arish, the administrative center of North Sinai, forced out an officer and a soldier then drove into the desert.

Disorder has spread in Sinai since former President Hosni Mubarak was ousted in a popular uprising last year, with Islamist militants stepping up attacks on security forces and the Israeli border. Egypt’s new President, Mohamed Mursi, has vowed to restore order.

Egyptian forces began two months ago their biggest security crackdown in decades after militants killed 16 border guards in the deadliest attack there since Egypt’s 1973 war with Israel.

But efforts to impose central authority in the lawless desert region are complicated by the indigenous Bedouin population’s ingrained hostility to the government in Cairo.

Reporting by Yousri Mohamed, editing by Diana Abdallah

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.