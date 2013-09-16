FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nine Egyptian policemen wounded in Sinai blast
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2013 / 11:44 AM / 4 years ago

Nine Egyptian policemen wounded in Sinai blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Nine Egyptian policemen were injured on Monday when a bomb detonated on a road in North Sinai, scene of a surge in Islamist militancy, near the border with the Gaza Strip, security sources said.

The blast hit a police bus as it travelled from Rafah, a town on the Gaza border, to el-Arish, an hour’s drive away.

Militants expanded into a security vacuum in the region left by the downfall of autocratic leader Hosni Mubarak in 2011.

Attacks on army and police have intensified since the military deposed Egypt’s first Islamist president, Mohamed Mursi, on July 3 after mass protests against his rule. Since then, more than 100 members of the security forces have been killed in Sinai.

Last week, the army stepped up a campaign to restore control in the area. An army spokesman said on Sunday that the heavy weapons seized from militants in recent operations included anti-aircraft missiles.

Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.