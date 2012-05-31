FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Egypt confirms release of kidnapped U.S. citizens
May 31, 2012 / 7:09 PM / in 5 years

U.S. says Egypt confirms release of kidnapped U.S. citizens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said on Thursday that Egyptian officials had confirmed that two American citizens who had been kidnapped in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula had been released unharmed.

“Egyptian officials have confirmed to the U.S. Embassy in Cairo that the two U.S. citizens kidnapped on the Sinai Peninsula on May 30 have been released unharmed,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner said in a statement.

“The U.S. Embassy has been in touch with the victims’ families and is providing appropriate consular assistance,” Toner said.

Reporting By Andrew Quinn; Editing by Vicki Allen

