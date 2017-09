Egypt's interim President Adly Mansour (L) shakes hands with Egypt's army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (R), after his meeting with members of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, in Cairo March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Egyptian Ministry of Defence/Handout

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s military leadership was presenting Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s resignation from his post of defense minister at a meeting with the interim head of state on Wednesday, the state-run Al-Ahram newspaper reported on its website.

Sisi is required to step down from his positions in the military in order to mount a widely expected bid for the presidency, which he is forecast to win easily in a forthcoming election.