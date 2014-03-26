Egypt's Sisi says will run for presidency

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday he had resigned from his positions as defense minister and army chief and announced he would run for the presidency in a forthcoming election that he is expected to win easily.

In a televised statement, Sisi said he could not “perform miracles” and called on Egyptians to work hard to improve their country. The 59-year old who deposed President Mohamed Mursi last year also said Egypt was threatened by terrorists and he would work to make a country “free of fear”.